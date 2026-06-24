Arunachal Governor Expresses Concern Over Incident at NERIST Campus

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), on Wednesday called for an impartial inquiry into allegations of rowdyism, threats, coercion, and intimidation directed at the Director of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), following a recent incident on the institute’s campus.

The issue came up during a meeting between the Governor and State Home Minister Mama Natung at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar. The two leaders held detailed discussions on the prevailing law and order situation in the state, with particular focus on developments at NERIST, one of the premier technical and higher educational institutions in the Northeast.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Governor said that educational institutions must remain safe, secure, and conducive to learning. He noted that NERIST has played an important role in higher and technical education in the region and said that recent events on the campus were a matter of serious concern.

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The Governor emphasized that all stakeholders have a responsibility to protect the sanctity and reputation of educational institutions. He stated that allegations of intimidation and coercion against the institute’s leadership warranted a fair and impartial investigation.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the Governor observed that such incidents set a negative example for young people and could undermine the values that educational institutions seek to promote. He said that the matter must be addressed in accordance with established legal and administrative procedures.

Highlighting broader governance concerns, the Governor said that educational institutions should be managed on the principles of merit, integrity, dignity, discipline, transparency, and accountability. He added that any action that weakens institutional functioning, credibility, or harmony should be dealt with firmly under the law.

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The discussion also touched upon the need to maintain public confidence in the state’s educational ecosystem. The Governor stressed that ensuring a stable and secure academic environment is essential for the growth and development of students and institutions alike.

Responding to the concerns raised, Home Minister Mama Natung assured the Governor that the state government is treating the matter seriously. He said the government would investigate the incident thoroughly and take appropriate action against individuals found responsible.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of educational institutions across Arunachal Pradesh. He also reaffirmed the state’s resolve to provide a secure environment for students, faculty members, and staff.

The meeting comes amid heightened attention on developments at NERIST, with the state administration indicating that the matter will be examined through due process.