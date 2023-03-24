Arunachal: Governor expressed hope for successful conduct of the G20 meeting

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24th March 2023. They discussed about G20 meeting, infrastructure development in the border areas and other developmental issues of the State.

About 50 delegates from different countries are expected to attend the G20 meeting, scheduled

to be held in the State capital on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as member of Lok Sabha

The Governor expressed his hope for successful conduct of the G20 meeting. He said that the G20 meeting has brought spotlight on Arunachal Pradesh to the G20 friendly nations.

The Governor said that conducting one of the G20 meetings in Arunachal Pradesh reflects the farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the meeting will facilitate enhanced development of the State.

Arunachal: ED conducts raids in Papumpare over paper leak case

The Governor, who reviewed developmental programmes and policies of the State, commended the Chief Minister and his team for excellent implementation of flagship programmes. He emphasised that the team must maintain the momentum so that people benefit from welfare measures.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor regarding the G20 meeting at Itanagar and the high-level meeting on infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which was chaired by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.