Arunachal Governor & Eastern Air Command Chief Discusses Security and Youth Engagement

ITANAGAR— In a high-level interaction focusing on national security and regional cooperation, Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The two dignitaries engaged in detailed discussions on defence preparedness, disaster management, and the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, especially given its challenging terrain and monsoon vulnerabilities.

Also Read- Little Boy’s School Escape in Arunachal Pradesh Goes Viral, Showcasing Teachers’ Dedication

With Arunachal sharing sensitive borders, both emphasized proactive coordination between civil and military agencies to ensure regional security and rapid disaster response.

The Governor, acknowledging the inspirational presence of the Indian Armed Forces in the frontier state, urged the Air Marshal to initiate youth outreach programs, especially near Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs).

Also Read- Heartbreaking Viral Video of Elderly Farmer Couple Sparks Nationwide Outcry

He emphasized that engaging local youth in defence awareness would not only build discipline and patriotism but also encourage them to explore careers in the Armed Forces.

Air Marshal Surat Singh assured that the Indian Air Force remains fully committed to the safety, development, and welfare of Arunachal Pradesh and its people.