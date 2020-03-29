Arunachal Governor donates towards Chief Minister Relief Fund

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), in conscientious and concerted effort for public welfare has donated his full pay for the month of March 2020 towards the State Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Joining the all out effort of the State Government in the fight against COVID 19 (Corona Virus Disease), the Governor has made this personal financial contribution in this hour of health crisis.

The Governor has also appealed to the people to stay in their home and cooperate with the civil administration in the health precautionary ‘Lockdown’. He emphasised on social distancing to maintain one meter physical distance and in case of emergency approach the nearest hospital.

Rising to the occasion, the Eastern Army Commander Lt. General Anil Chauhan has volunteered all Army help to the Governor for the people of Arunachal Pradesh in fighting Corona Virus in the State. The Governor has thanked Lt. General Chauhan and expressed confidence that with joint effort of all, the pandemic of Corona Virus will be defeated by the people of Arunachal Pradesh.