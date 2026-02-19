Arunachal: Governor Donates Library Books to Oju Mission Children

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) handed over a collection of library books to children of the Oju Mission during a programme held at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday, emphasising the importance of cultivating reading habits among young learners.

As part of a philanthropic initiative, the Governor donated more than 150 books aimed at encouraging curiosity, imagination and value-based learning.

The collection included Amar Chitra Katha comics, illustrated editions of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, Panchatantra stories, books on inspiring personalities and Indian freedom fighters, titles on inventions and discoveries, and stories highlighting Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Interacting with the children, the Governor encouraged them to develop a regular reading habit, stating that books serve as lifelong companions that broaden knowledge, build character and open new opportunities. He expressed hope that access to quality reading material would motivate children to dream big, pursue continuous learning and grow into responsible citizens.

Chairperson of Oju Mission, Mrs Ratan Anya, attended the event along with teachers, social workers and children associated with the Mission. She conveyed her gratitude to the Governor for the initiative, noting that the donated books would significantly benefit the children and support their educational development.

Officials said the programme reflects ongoing efforts to promote education and holistic development among children through access to learning resources.