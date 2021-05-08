Arunachal: Governor designates Maj Gen Jarken Gamlin as State Coordinator for Ex-Servicemen

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), in consultation with the State Government has designated Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) as the voluntary State Coordinator to organise the Ex-Servicemen of the State in the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic in the State. As the senior most amongst the Ex-Servicemen of Arunachal Pradesh, Maj. Gen. Gamlin has been designated to coordinate the voluntary services of the Ex-Servicemen with local civil government officials and people’s representatives.

The Governor exhorted all Ex-Servicemen of Arunachal Pradesh to come forward voluntarily and rise to the occasion, wherever they be, to help the people. He expressed his hope that training, discipline and experience of the Ex-Servicemen will be immensely beneficial to secure assistances to the Covid affected persons and managing essential services to the needy people in the time of the present crisis.

The Governor, who has been closely monitoring the action in containing the COVID—19 Pandemic, advised the State Government to involve the Ex-Servicemen and draw up roadmaps for them with an aim to prevent the spread of the virus and to provide assistance and guidance to those needing it. He said that the disciplined and experienced Armed Forces personnel will be useful in every aspect to fight against the disease.

The Governor said that effective utilization of the available manpower of Ex-Servicemen in the State will help in achieving the twin purposes of containing the spread of Corona virus and helping the already afflicted populace. He suggested that the Ex-Servicemen can assist the civil and health administrators in converting villages or colonies into micro containment zones and can also be deployed in Covid protection awareness campaigns locally.