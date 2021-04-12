Arunachal: Governor convenes an All Political Party Meeting on COVID-19 Pandemic

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) convened a meeting of all political parties of the State and discussed about new strategies to fight against COVID-19 at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th April 2021. The Governor accepted suggestions from the political leaders and advised them to make individual and collective efforts along with the people and fight against the pandemic.

The Governor said that the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic has to be a concerted effort by all. This being a cause for welfare of the people is above party politics. Political leaders being senior, experienced, well-known individuals with mass following, can lead the people in ensuring that they maintain COVID protocol and take all necessary precautions against it, he said.

The Governor urged upon the political parties to work with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saat, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’ and keep reiterating the COVID protocols so that the people follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). He said that for a safer society, every individual must adhere to the SOP.

The Governor said that the life of every individual is as important as the lives of crores of people. Effort must be made to keep everyone safe from this Coronavirus. He appealed to the political leaders to create awareness about COVID Vaccine and motivate others to vaccinate themselves.

The Governor asked the leaders to make targets at personal group and social levels for taking the vaccine, i.e. ‘Tika Utsav’ and diligently make an effort to achieve them. He expressed the hope that with people’s participation, awareness and responsible behaviour, Coronavirus will be contained.

The Governor also shared the suggestion and deep concern of the political leaders present about drug addiction amongst our younger generation. He advised them to fight against the drug menace as well at individual group and social levels.

During the discussion, the political leaders suggested for free testing, vaccination for all ages, strict Coronavirus checking at entry points, quarantine facilities, restriction on mass gathering and involvement of NGOs in the fight against corona virus.

Bihuram Wahge, MLA, President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajen Nani, State Vice President of Indian National Congress, Tapak Taku, MLA and Mutchu Mithi, MLA of National People’s Party, Techi Kaso, MLA of Janata Dal (United) and Kafpa Bengia, President, and Kameng Ringu, Chairman of People’s Party of Arunachal attended the meeting amongst other.