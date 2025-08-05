ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Ms. Yano reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro—standing at 5,895 meters (19,340 feet)—on 4th August 2025 at 10:27 AM African Time.

Last Updated: 05/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Kabak Yano for her successful expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and one of the celebrated Seven Summits of the world.

The Governor, who personally flagged off Ms. Yano’s expedition on 28th July 2025, expressed immense pride at her remarkable achievement.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- CM Pema Khandu Launches ‘Water Bill’ App for Easy Online Payments in Itanagar Capital Region

“Ms. Kabak Yano has once again demonstrated the indomitable spirit, courage, and perseverance that define the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” he stated.

A seasoned mountaineer and Everest summiteer, Ms. Yano reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro—standing at 5,895 meters (19,340 feet)—on 4th August 2025 at 10:27 AM African Time. Located in Tanzania, Kilimanjaro is the tallest free-standing mountain in the world and a prominent challenge for climbers globally.

Also Read- Protests Erupt in Harmoti After Woman Killed by Speeding Truck; Road Blockade Halts Traffic

The Governor noted that Ms. Yano’s achievement will serve as a powerful source of inspiration—especially for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh—proving that “with grit and determination, no summit is beyond reach.”

Her feat adds another glorious chapter to Arunachal Pradesh’s growing legacy of adventure sports and resilient achievers.

Tags
Last Updated: 05/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Over 565 SHG Members Attend Hiichi Bulla MPCS Ltd AGM in Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Over 565 SHG Members Attend Hiichi Bulla MPCS Ltd AGM in Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Post-Harvest Management Training Held in Hawai, Anjaw

Arunachal: Post-Harvest Management Training Held in Hawai, Anjaw

Arunachal: Health Gaps Identified, Action Plan Discussed at District Health Society’s Quarterly Review in Yupia

Arunachal: Health Gaps Identified, Action Plan Discussed at District Health Society’s Quarterly Review in Yupia

Arunachal: Changlang Conducts 6-Day Training to Boost English & Numeracy in Primary Schools

Arunachal: Changlang Conducts 6-Day Training to Boost English & Numeracy in Primary Schools

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Hails DUDA Roing's Innovative Use of Idu Mishmi Language in Waste Collection Drive

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Hails DUDA Roing’s Innovative Use of Idu Mishmi Language in Waste Collection Drive

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Reviews Progress of Govt Engineering College at Toru

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Reviews Progress of Govt Engineering College at Toru

Arunachal: RCML-RIWATCH Completes Field Study to Document Oral Traditions of Aka, Sherdukpen, Sajolang Communities

Arunachal: RCML-RIWATCH Completes Field Study to Document Oral Traditions of Aka, Sherdukpen, Sajolang Communities

Arunachal: Horticulture Dept. Distributes Inputs to Promote Organic Farming in Border Villages Under Vibrant Village Programme in Tawang

Arunachal: Horticulture Dept. Distributes Inputs to Promote Organic Farming in Border Villages Under Vibrant Village Programme in Tawang

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts Field Demonstration on Arka Citrus Special to Combat Citrus Decline in Mandarin Orchards

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts Field Demonstration on Arka Citrus Special to Combat Citrus Decline in Mandarin Orchards

Arunachal- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

Arunachal- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button