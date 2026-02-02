Arunachal: Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Aconcagua Summit

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik (Retd.), has congratulated mountaineer Kabak Yano on successfully summiting Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, as part of her ongoing 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition.

Ms. Yano reached the summit of Mount Aconcagua, located in Argentina, on February 1, 2026. Rising to an elevation of 22,831 feet above sea level, Aconcagua is the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere and is considered one of the most challenging climbs outside the Himalayas.

Congratulating her on the achievement, the Governor lauded Ms. Yano’s determination, discipline, and perseverance, describing her success as both a personal triumph and a source of inspiration for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. He said her journey demonstrates how self-belief and sustained effort can help overcome formidable challenges.

The Governor expressed confidence that Ms. Yano’s accomplishments would motivate young people in the state to take up sports, adventure, and outdoor pursuits with renewed enthusiasm. He reiterated his commitment to promoting sports and adventure activities as a means of youth development.

The Governor had formally flagged off Ms. Yano’s 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition from Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on July 28, 2025, in the presence of State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kento Jini, extending best wishes for her global mission.

Ms. Yano, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s Everesters, has previously summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest peak in Africa, on August 4, 2025, and Mount Elbrus in Russia, the highest peak in Europe, on August 16, 2025.

The prestigious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition involves climbing the highest peak on each of the seven continents, including Mount Everest (Asia), Denali (North America), Vinson Massif (Antarctica), and Puncak Jaya or Mount Kosciuszko (Oceania). Completion of the expedition is considered one of the most demanding achievements in global mountaineering.