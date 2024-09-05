Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards to teachers

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) conferred the State Awards for teachers at Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Itanagar on 5th September 2024. 40 teachers from different government and government aided private Schools received awards for their contributions towards the enhancement of education in the State on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of one of India’s most distinguished sons and former President, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

In his address, the Governor congratulated the award winners and said that they have demonstrated that teaching is not just a profession, but a calling, one that requires passion, creativity, and a deep commitment to nurturing young minds.

He said that Teachers are the architects of society. They mold the minds of the young, instil values, and inspire dreams. Their influence extends far beyond the classroom, which touches every corner of the community and has a lasting impact on the lives of their students.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is a land of immense potential, but to realize this potential fully, education must be prioritize as the cornerstone of development. He underscored that education is the foundation on which we build our future, the tool that empowers individuals to contribute meaningfully to society, and the key to unlocking opportunities for growth and prosperity.

The governor said that education brings rationality to thinking and behavior. It generates curiosity to innovate and explore and it is imperative for problem solving. In a way, a well-educated person remains confident and self-assured. He said that an educated, disciplined and motivated citizen remains a clarion call of the day.

The Governor said that the government has given priority to the education system and made budgetary provisions for providing necessary fillip to education in the State. He said it is imperative that there is a concerted effort of government officials, educators, community leaders, and parents to overcome these obstacles.

The Governor suggested for implementing policies that ensure every child, regardless of socio-economic background, gender, ethnicity, or disability, has access to education, regularly training teachers to enhance their pedagogical skills, subject knowledge, and ability to use technology in the classroom, promoting gender equality in education by addressing barriers that prevent girls from attending school, such as safety concerns, cultural norms, and economic pressures, encouraging active parental and community involvement in the educational process, implementing robust systems for monitoring and evaluating educational outcomes, adapting educational content and methods to reflect local cultures, languages, and values, implementing health and nutrition programs in schools to ensure that students are healthy and ready to learn and developing strategies to ensure that education systems are resilient and can adapt to global challenges such as pandemics, climate change, and economic crises.

The Governor said that the dream of Viksit Bharat can only be realized when we have ‘Viksit Arunachal’, which in turn can be achieved through the power of education. He said that it is the very foundation on which a developed nation is built.

The Governor exhorted the teachers and officials to prepare our children to be global citizens, equipped with the knowledge and skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world. This balance between cultural preservation and global progress is essential for building a Viksit Bharat that is proud of its heritage yet forward-looking and dynamic, he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Kardo Nyigyor, Commissioner (Education), Amjad Tak and Joint Director, Secondary Education, Tanyang Tatak also spoke on the occasion.