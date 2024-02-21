Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards, Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) conferred the State Awards and Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in an impressive function in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st February 2024.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona, Cabinet Ministers, distinguished guests and invitees attended the State function, which was conducted by Chief Secretary Dharmendra.

Interacting over a High Tea on the special occasion, the Governor congratulated the awardees and conveyed his good wishes to them. He stated that the deeds of the awardees will inspire their peers and other citizens in the State.

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), R. K. Mission, Arunachal Pradesh, Deepak Nabam Living Home, Itanagar, Rajeev Takuk, APCS, Secretary (Border Affairs), GoAP, Itanagar, Dr. S. K. Singh, Senior Medical Officer cum Office on special Duty, Arunachal Bhawan, New Delhi, Smti Ratan Anya, Chairperson, Oju Welfare Association (OWA), Naharlagun, Mission ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ led by National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang and Vivekananda Kendra Vidalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust received the State Gold Medal.

The Mahila Welfare Society, NGO, Chongkham, Namsai District, Dr. Maray Nanom Taloh, APCS, Extra Assistant Commissioner, office of the DC, Changlang, Er. Tumken Ete, Executive Engineer, Office of the Chief Engineer (SID & P), PWD, Itanagar, Dr. Dilip Dutta, SMO, Tasi Panggeng Memorial Hospital (FRU), Ruksin, Sheychin Chena, SI, APP, Office -In-Charge, Police Station, Lazu, Tirap District, Malin Majumdar, Aviation Officer, Directorate of Civil Aviation Department, Naharlagun, Bape Gamlin, Leading Fireman, Fire Station, Naharlagun, Abi Tekseng, Constable, 3rd IRBn, Chimpu, Chatung Taffo Sonam Constable, 3rd IRBn, Chimpu, Smti Oyam Saring, APCS, Circle Officer, O/o the ADC, Ruksin, East Siang, Ongsa Ronrang, APP, Inspector, Police Station, Itanagar, Lomman Kimsing, APP, Sub-Inspector, SP Office, Khonsa, Yachang Tacho, Public Interpreter (PI), Ziro, Kennedy Bagra, Social Worker, Ziro, Manoj Bhattacharjee, I/c Photographic Officer, Directorate of IPR, Naharlagun, Karto Zirdo, Leading Fireman, Fire Station, Naharlagun, Jonai Wangnow, APP, Constable, STF Coy, PTC, Banderdewa and Prakash Newar, APP, Constable, PTC, Banderdewa received the State Silver Medal.

The Department of Rural Development for ‘ArSRLM’ (Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission), the Department of Water Resource Department for ‘Multipurpose Water Conservation Project’, the Department Health & Family Welfare for ‘Drone for Social impact, ‘Medicine from the Sky’, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dibang Valley District for ‘Improving Urban Space and improving maternal and child health’, the Office of the Commissioner (Tax, Excise and Narcotics) for e-Abkari Project and the Department of IT and Communication for implementation of 22 e-Governance Projects under year of e-Governance 2022-23 received the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2023.