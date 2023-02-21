Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, conferred the State Gold and Silver Medals to meritorious persons of the state, besides other awards in an impressive function held at the General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on February 21, 2023.

The Governor also gave away the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence Award in Public Administration, Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village and felicitation to the Unsung Heroes.

State Gold Medals were awarded to 5 (Five) awardees including – 3 best performing departments – The Airport Authority of India (AAI), Department of Civil Aviation and Arunachal Pradesh Investment and Innovation Park, Department of Planning & Investment, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu and Senior Journalist Amar Sangno, while altogether 18 (Eighteen) persons received the Silver Medals conferred to them for their excellent performances and distinguished services to the state.

The Governor also awarded the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2022 to Arunachal Pradesh State Selection Board (APSSB) and felicitated the Unsung Heroes of 8 (eight) tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh. Representatives of the concerned Community Based Organisation (CBO) received the citation from the Governor.

On the occasion, the Governor also gave away the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village for the year 2022 to 9 (nine) villages of various districts. The award consisted of a Memento, a Citation and cash prize of Rs 50, 000/- ( Fifty Thousand).

The villages included – 1. Gori village, Basar Block, Leparada district, 2. Kuchep-1 Village, Changlang Block, Changlang District, 3. Ozakho Village, Longding Block, Longding District, 4. Doji Jelly Village, Aalo East Block, West Siang District, 5. Dipa Village, Likabali Block, Lower Siang District, 6. Rottung Village, Kebang, Siang District, 7. Shyaro Village in Tawang Block in Tawang district, 8. Siluk village in Mebo Block in East Siang District and 9. JonaKachari in Chowkham Block in Namsai district.

It is worth mentioning here that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has introduced the ‘Chief Minister’s Awards for the ‘Cleanest Village’ in each district on the occasion of the Statehood Day celebration on 20th February 2023 for ensuring a healthy, hygienic and lively social environment.

Among the 25 districts, 9 (Nine) villages were selected for the ‘Chief Minister’s Cleanest Village Award’ for the year 2022. The awards are meant for promoting the essence of healthy living through cleanliness to deter the incidence of illness and to promote sustenance of public amenities for overall growth of the state.

Earlier, State Chief Secretary Dharmendra sought the permission of the Governor to start with the award ceremony and later announced the closure of ceremony after being permitted by the Governor.

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, Pasang Dorjee Sona, council of ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior government officers were present on the occasion amongst other dignitaries and awardees.