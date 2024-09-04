Arunachal: Governor confers Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles personnel

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) conferred the Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals to personnel of Assam Rifles in the impressive Investiture Ceremony at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th September 2024. 23 personnel received the awards from the Governor for demonstrating exceptional bravery, resourcefulness and leadership in operations and humanitarian missions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor congratulated the awardees and said that the achievements are a testament to the highest standards of professionalism and courage that define the Assam Rifles. You have set the bar high, and your actions have not only brought glory to yourselves but also to the entire Force, he said.

The Governor said that Assam Rifles plays an important role in containing insurgency in the sensitive areas of the North-Eastern States and guarding the Myanmar Frontier in Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the Forces, over all these years, has become an inseparable part of the State of Arunachal Pradesh and has fondly been recognized by the indigenous population as the ‘Friends of the North East’.

The Governor, who took part in joint operations with Assam Rifles personnel in 1974, where the ‘China Return Groups’ were annihilated, said that the oldest Paramilitary Force comprises of true professionals with nonpareil national spirit, courage and commitment for the national cause, and bonhomie for the local populace. He reposed his confidence that Assam Rifles will continue to uphold the highest traditions of their service to the Nation in the years to come.

The Governor said that Assam Rifles are the beacon of hope and stability for the communities they protect. The people of the Northeast look up to you, not just as protectors, but as pillars of strength and unity. Your presence ensures that the promise of peace and prosperity is not just a distant dream but a living reality, he said.

The Governor conferred the Governor’s Gold Medals to Hav Bhag Singh, Hav Sanjay Kumar and Warrant Officer Ram Krishan Joshi of 6 Assam Rifles, Rifleman Takar Taboh and Hav Longlam Shio of 11 Assam Rifles, Warrant Officer Abdul Rashid and Hav Nagendra Bahadur Thapa of 12 Assam Rifles, Rifleman Govind Singh of 19 Assam Rifles, Rifleman Narendra Singh of 23 Assam Rifles, Hav Mahipal Singh of 31 Assam Rifles, Warrant Officer Rajendra Singh and Rifleman Warkhede Lalit Gajanan of 40 Assam Rifles and Rifleman J K Deori of Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre.

Hav Yadwinder Singh, Rifleman Lalnghihlova and Rifleman K Prashun Singh of 6 Assam Rifles, Rifleman Kadam Manish Pratap of 11 Assam Rifles, Hav Palwinder Singh of 12 Assam Rifles, Rifleman Rohit Kumar Sharma and Rifleman Yashavant Shinde of 19 Assam Rifles, Rifleman Gamer Roshanbhai of 31 Assam Rifles and Rifleman Kotha Chozah and Warrant Officer Saraswati Rai of 40 Assam Rifles received the Governor’s Silver Medal.

Also Read- Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) sworn in as the SCIC

Commander 25 Sector Assam Rifles Brig. Sarabjeet Singh also spoke on the occasion.

Secretary to Governor, Sharad Darade, and Commanding Officer, 10 Assam Rifles Col. Jetendra Mehta attended the function amongst others.

The NCC cadets from 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps also participated in the Investiture Ceremony of the Assam Rifles.