Arunachal: Governor Confers Citations to NIMAS and Army Units for Exemplary Service

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), conferred the prestigious Governor’s Citations to the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, and several distinguished Indian Army units during a solemn ceremony at Vivekananda Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The honoured Army formations included the 1900 Field Regiment, 2nd Battalion of the Dogra Regiment (2 DOGRA), 16th Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry (16 JAK LI), 4 Corps Signal Regiment, 305 Field Hospital, and the 667 Army Aviation Squadron.

The citations were awarded in recognition of their outstanding professionalism, operational excellence, and unwavering spirit, as well as their strong partnership with the district administration and people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Recipients of the Governor’s Citation:

NIMAS, Dirang – received by Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, Director

1900 Field Regiment – Col. Arun Kumar M S, Commanding Officer

2 DOGRA – Col. Amarjeet Singh, Commanding Officer, & Subedar Chander Pal

16 JAK LI – Col. Abhishek Tyagi, Commanding Officer, & Subedar Major Rajesh Kumar

4 Corps Signal Regiment – Col. Ajay Fuloria, Commanding Officer, & Subedar Major Dharmender

305 Field Hospital – Col. Milind Sawant, Commanding Officer, & Subedar Major Vivek Uddhav Banger

667 Army Aviation Squadron – Col. Pradeep Singh Rathore, Sena Medal, Commanding Officer, & Subedar Major Rakesh

Addressing the gathering, the Governor lauded the dedication of the armed forces, remarking:

“It is because of the tireless efforts of the armed forces that Arunachal Pradesh continues to progress at a remarkable pace.”

He also praised NIMAS for shaping world-class mountaineers and contributing to the State’s recognition in adventure sports.

Highlighting the Army’s role in guiding youth toward Sainik Schools and armed forces recruitment, the Governor said these initiatives were preparing the future defenders of the nation.

With pride, he noted that Arunachal Pradesh—despite sharing borders with China, Myanmar, and Bhutan—remains free from terrorism, unlike some other northeastern states. He attributed this to the deep patriotism of its people, recalling their courageous support to the Indian Army during the 1962 war.

Reaffirming the State’s unity in diversity, the Governor described Arunachal as a true model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

He further urged Army units to support the Vibrant Villages Programme, aimed at strengthening border communities and empowering people in frontier regions.

The ceremony concluded with a High Tea hosted by the Governor for the unit officers, distinguished guests, and personnel present.