Arunachal Governor compliments the people for implementing the lockdown in right spirit

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has expressed his heartfelt thanks and complimented all citizens of the State for the very successful lockdown and observance of all precautions in Arunachal Pradesh in the fight against the Covid-19 and Corona Pandemic. He appealed to the people to continue to implement it in right spirit till it is mandated by the Government.

In his message, the Governor said that 35 days have now elapsed since the nationwide lockdown was announced by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on 22nd March, 2020. “I am sharing with you with a great sense of satisfaction that our great nation ‘Bharat’ and all its citizens are very well fighting this most difficult battle in recent human history under the charismatic leadership of Narendra Modi Ji. In addition, we are also providing support to other countries at regional as well as global level”, he said.

The Governor shared his happiness with the people that by the grace of Almighty and cooperation of the people of the State, Arunachal Pradesh so far is completely free from the Corona disease, which has caused thousands of human deaths in the highly advanced nations of the world.

My government under the leadership of dynamic Chief Minister Pema Khandu Ji has taken all measures to keep the state free from this virus. Tomo Riba Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital has been designated as the COVID-19 Hospital.

Necessary preparations by way of purchase of ventilators, PPE, quarantine facilities etc. have been made to meet any contingency. Joint teams of the Magistrates, Doctors and Police have been deputed at check-gates to screen all entrants.

My government has sufficient stocks of essential ration and essential supplies. Food and ration are being given to all needy people including labourers of other provinces stranded in our state. For providing assistance to all Arunachalees stranded outside the State, assistance of Rs. 3,500/- has been provided to everyone.

Senior IAS, IPS and APCS officers have been nominated to coordinate with officials of different States for provision of ration and other essential items to our students in every nook and corner of the country, the Governor said while highlighting the initiatives of the State Government.

The Governor said that our brave Corona fighters like doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, police officers, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration, DCs, SPs of districts, Gaon Burahs are rendering a yeoman service in this fight. Our public representatives are also working round the clock to provide help to the people in need and in medical emergency.

Recapitulating the “Man Ki Baat” of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji of 26th April 2020, the Governor emphasized on four issues given by the PM for fight against deadly Corona Virus Pandemic. These are, First “People should not take the threat of Corona Virus Disease lightly and observe all necessary precautions against it”, secondly, “Social distancing of 6 feet, ‘Do Gauj Ki Doori Bahut Hai Jaruri’ is a must for safety against Corona Virus infection”, Third, “No citizen should not spit in open” and fourth, “Fight against Corona Virus in India is people driven”.

Let us abide by Prime Minister’s appeal in letter and spirit, the Governor appealed while advising the people to download Arogya Setu App for own safety and security.