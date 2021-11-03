Arunachal Governor, CM extend Diwali greetings

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have conveyed their heartiest greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the festival of Lights.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. He prayed that the festivity ushers in peace, joy, and prosperity in the State.

In his message, the Governor said that Diwali, the festival of lights inspires all to move from darkness to light. It symbolizes triumph of good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali also marks the birth of a new and rejuvenated soul, he said.

On this pious occasion, let us light the lamps of compassion, love and righteousness and promote amity and brotherhood in the society, the Governor urged upon the people.

While extending his greetings to all Arunachalis, the Governor also appealed to each and every citizen of the State for a pollution-free Deepavali celebration. We must shun use of loud crackers, as it creates noise pollution as well as emits poisonous gases.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Diwali.

In a message this evening, Khandu described Diwali as one of the biggest festivals in India when people come together to celebrate light, life and goodness.

“Happiness spreads through sharing, but this year, everyone needs to be extra careful with festivities and congregations to celebrate. With the novel coronavirus still looming large, let’s celebrate this year with a thought for those, who are infected or are prone to infection due to old age and health issues. We also need to think about our environment that gets affected every year due to excessive bursting of crackers and lighting of lamps,” he said.

As all the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self, Khandu added, “ Best way to celebrate is to merge yourself in this inner light and enjoy the festival of lights.”