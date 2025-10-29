Arunachal: Governor, CM Discuss Tech-Driven Development

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, called on the Hon’ble Governor, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, to discuss key developmental priorities and review the progress of ongoing projects across the State.

During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their shared vision of ensuring inclusive and technology-driven growth in Arunachal Pradesh. The discussions covered governance efficiency, project implementation, and innovative ways to empower citizens through sustainable development.

Chief Minister Khandu briefed the Governor on his recent visit to Japan, highlighting potential collaborations in skill development and employment exchange. He said that such international partnerships could open new avenues for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, especially in emerging and technology-based sectors.

Governor Parnaik emphasized the need to adopt geospatial technology-aided monitoring systems for projects. He suggested that reliable and verifiable data from sources like the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong, could help ensure transparency, accuracy, and faster dispute resolution in project execution.

The Governor also called for stronger focus on sports and youth development, urging the introduction of sports medicine, institutional strengthening of the State Olympic Association, and increased organization of district-level and inter-district sports competitions. These initiatives, he said, would help identify and nurture young talent from the grassroots level.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to using innovation, data, and youth engagement as the foundation for Arunachal Pradesh’s continued progress.