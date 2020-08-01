Arunachal: Governor, CM discuss status of COVID 19 pandemic management in the State

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. They discussed developmental issues, including the status of COVID 19 pandemic management in the State.

The Governor and Chief Minister shared ideas to mitigate the challenges in managing the pandemic which is causing devastating effects on the socio-economic front. They considered measures to boost the economy of the State, which has been facing derailing consequences due to the COVID 19 pandemic and also the excessive rains / flood this year.

The Governor and the Chief Minister discussed about the necessary steps to address the damages caused by the recent floods and landslides in different locations in the State. He emphasised that for the welfare of the people, road communication must be kept open and other vital infrastructure must be kept functional.

The Governor, who recently as a step towards ‘Aatma Nirbharta Bharat’, distributed saplings of lemon and black pepper appreciated the Chief Minister and his cabinet for initiating the cluster farming and the nutritional kitchen garden schemes to lessen our dependence on other states for vegetables and livestock.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about his recent tours in the border areas and shared his interactions with local population and security forces stationed in various parts of the State.