Arunachal: Governor, CM discuss Border Area Development programme

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st May 2023. They discussed development programmes, particularly Border Area Development in the State as well as challenges being faced by the Civil Aviation sector which needs enhancement keeping futuristic requirements.

The Governor, while commending the Vibrant Village Programme of the Central Government, shared his observations of his recent district tours with the Chief Minister. He emphasized on better internet connectivity, early automation of departments and reaching out of officials to the rural communities.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister for ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’. He also shared his appreciation for Seeh Amrit Sarovar (Lake) and Sikhe Amrit Sarovar (Lake) in Ziro, which he said are in the line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Amrit Sarovar Campaign. The Governor stressed that such biodiversity conservation must be emulated in other parts of the State.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the developmental initiatives of the State Government. He also informed about his visit to the State of Gujarat and National Capital with community leaders, who met the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.