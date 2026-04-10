Arunachal: Governor, CM Attend ‘Tiranga in Tawang’ Play

TAWANG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, attended a theatrical performance titled ‘Tiranga in Tawang’ in Tawang.

The play, staged by the Monpa Artist Forum and directed by Tsanpa Norbu, depicted the historical journey of Major Ralengnao Khathing, whose leadership is associated with the integration of Tawang into India.

Addressing the audience, the Governor described the performance as an emotional and compelling portrayal of historical events, highlighting the contributions of individuals involved in securing the region.

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He recalled Major Khathing’s role in hoisting the Indian national flag in Tawang on February 14, 1951, marking a significant moment in the region’s administrative history.

The Governor also spoke about Arunachal Pradesh’s social fabric, referring to its diversity and relative stability compared to other regions, and emphasised the role of cultural initiatives in promoting unity and awareness of history.

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Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in his remarks, indicated that there are plans to stage the play in other parts of the state and across the country. He referred to historical discussions related to Tawang’s status and reiterated the state government’s position on its place within India.

The event was attended by a large number of residents, including students, cultural enthusiasts, and local community members. Officials noted that such performances play a role in engaging younger audiences with regional history and heritage,