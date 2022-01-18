Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister interact with Japanese Ambassador

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu interacted with His Excellency, the Ambassador of Japan Mr. Satoshi Suzuki through virtual medium from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th January 2022. They shared new areas of mutual aid and endeavour for the progress and prosperity of the two friendly countries.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Japanese Ambassador for the strong friendship between the governments and people of Japan and India. He wished that the age-old bond is strengthened further with joint ventures and cooperation.

The Governor, who has been emphasising on improving education in the State, proposed for student and faculty exchange programmes at the university level and online interactions amongst the school and college students of both countries.

Underscoring the vast potential of State’s religious tourism, the Governor suggested for cooperation in Indo-Japanese tourism sector. He also stressed on sharing of scientific know-how to mitigate natural calamities, as the State of Arunachal Pradesh lies in high seismic zone.

With an aim for employment avenues for youth of the State in the line of ‘Make in India’, the Governor advocated for starting of Japanese assembly line factories in the State. He also advised them to explore for collaboration in hydropower and non conventional sources of energy sectors.

The Governor and Chief Minister invited the Japanese Ambassador to visit Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the world famous Tawang Monastery and the Monastery in Namsai.

The Chief Minister, who visited Japan twice earlier, highlighted the vast scope of interface between Arunachal Pradesh and Japan for people to people contact and joint ventures. He emphasised on imparting Japanese language as new skill to the youth of the State.