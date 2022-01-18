Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister discuss projects in the Border Areas

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu met at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th January 2022 and discussed about the ongoing infrastructure projects in the border areas of the State.

General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps Lt. General Ravin Khosla, Inspector General of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), North East Frontier Headquarters, Itanagar Shyam Mehrotra, senior DIGs of ITBP SP Singh and Deepak Sandhuja and the Commissioner (Panning and Investment) Prashant Lokhande of the State Government were present, amongst others, in the meeting.

The Governor said that the Central Government is giving high priority for developing the border areas. He said that the villages in the border areas must be economically vibrant and should have good roads, schools, medical facilities and reliable communication networks.

The Governor emphasised on timely implementation and quality assurance of the projects in the border areas. He said that roads, bridges, tunnels and tracks taken up in the border areas must be of highest standard to sustain the economic development of the local people and the security of the borders.

The Governor advised the security agencies to explore the best technical and scientific methods of road construction. He also stressed on proper coordination with the district authorities while taking up the road projects.

Earlier, General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps Lt. General Ravin Khosla briefed the Governor and Chief Minister about the developmental projects undertaken by the Indian Army. He assured the Governor and Chief Minister of the best security of the Indian Territory on the Borders and the work excellence in all the Defence projects in Arunachal Pradesh.