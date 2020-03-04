Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister co-chair review meeting of APPSC

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a review meeting of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th March 202 along with Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein. The APPSC Chairman Shri Nipo Nabam, members of the Commission Shri Tsering Naksang, Shri Gamli Padu and Major General Ganesh Singh Bisht, VSM (Retd.) along with Chief Secretary Shri Naresh Kumar and Inspector General of Police Shri Chuku Apa were present in the meeting.

The Governor emphasised on conduct of flawless State Service Examination. He underscored that there must be correct supervision of the examination processes at every step. Every officer should be held accountable fully for his role in conduct of the examination.

The Governor shared his experiences and ideas with the Commission members for question paper setting, examination centre arrangement and strong room operation, answer sheet, result compilation and viva voce. He advised the Commission on ensuring videography in the examination and interview centres and surveillance by anti-copying flying squads.

The Governor suggested to the Commission members to plan centralized paper setting and evaluation processes.

Taking part in the discussion, the Chief Minister said that there is a shortage of administrative and police officers in entry grade, which is affecting the governance. He assured full cooperation of the State Government and expressed his hope that very soon the commission will recommend the best human resources on merit for the State services.

The Chief Minister advised the APPSC officers to be extra careful and perform their duty with dedication.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and members of APPSC also participated in the discussion to improve the working of the Commission.

Earlier, Chairman APPSC gave a presentation regarding the status of the Commission and highlighted the ensuing schedules of the APPSC. He also briefed regarding the future course of actions by the Commission, and suggested the State Government for approving combined examinations for engineering, police and forest services.

Controller of Examination and senior officials of APPSC also attended the meeting.