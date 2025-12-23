Arunachal: Governor Chairs High-Level Security Review in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), chaired a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on Tuesday, underscoring that the safety and security of the people must remain the foremost priority of the state government.

The meeting was attended by State Home Minister Mama Natung, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, senior state government officials, and representatives of the State Police, Border Roads Organisation, Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force. Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts also participated. The meeting followed an earlier security review held at Namsai on July 26, 2025.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor stressed that every possible effort should be made to eliminate fear among citizens and instil a sense of confidence in their daily lives. He observed that peace and security form the foundation of development and that meaningful progress is possible only when people feel safe in their homes and communities.

Also Read- Pro-Tibet Janjagaran Yatra Passes Through Itanagar

Calling for a people-centric approach to security, the Governor said that both the civil administration and security agencies must work proactively to protect lives, livelihoods and public trust, particularly in sensitive and border districts. He emphasised that district administrations must remain alert and responsive at all times.

Highlighting the growing importance of technology, Lt Gen Parnaik urged the security forces and civil authorities to leverage modern tools, including artificial intelligence-based systems, to further strengthen the state’s security apparatus. Referring to recent arrests of hostile agents and Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic location, he cautioned that external forces and elements from neighbouring states may attempt to create disturbances, necessitating sustained vigilance and preparedness.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar Launched at Pathergaon in Namsai

The Governor commended the coordination among uniformed forces deployed in the state, noting that cooperation and mutual trust are critical to addressing complex security challenges. He also praised the armed forces for their efforts in building goodwill and harmonious relations with local communities, describing public confidence as essential to effective security management.

During the meeting, Home Minister Mama Natung outlined key initiatives undertaken by the state government, including the surrender policy aimed at rehabilitating misguided youth, the implementation of the e-Inner Line Permit (e-ILP) system, and other measures to strengthen internal security and governance. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace, improved service delivery and citizen safety.

Officials from the State Police, Border Roads Organisation, and district administrations presented updates on actions taken following the July security review at Namsai, detailing progress made, challenges faced and measures being implemented to further reinforce the state’s security framework.