Arunachal: Governor Celebrates 72nd Birthday with Children at Oju Mission School

NAHARLAGUN- In a heartwarming gesture, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), celebrated his 72nd birthday amidst the children of Oju Mission School at Papu Nallah, Naharlagun, on Saturday. Accompanied with his wife Mrs Anagha Parnaik, the Governor was warmly welcomed by the staff and students of the school, which is managed by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA).

This maiden visit to the school saw the dignitaries tour the newly constructed academic block and inspect the smart classrooms and student project displays. They also spent time at a photo gallery chronicling the impactful journey of OWA in the field of education and social service.

The celebrations were marked by a series of vibrant cultural performances by the children, which deeply moved the Governor. Appreciating the children’s talent, enthusiasm, and discipline, the Governor referred to them as “The Shining Stars” and encouraged them to continue nurturing their curiosity and love for learning.

“Education,” he said, “is not just about gaining knowledge, but also about shaping one’s character and realizing one’s true potential.” He urged the students to set high goals, remain focused, and not be deterred by failure, viewing setbacks as stepping stones to success.

Emphasizing the values of good citizenship, the Governor highlighted the importance of integrity, hard work, and service. Drawing from his experience in the armed forces, he shared the core principle of the National Defence Academy—physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight—and encouraged the children to adopt this mantra in their own lives.

On the occasion, the Governor also participated in a plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ within the school campus, promoting environmental awareness and the nurturing of values among young minds.

Oju Mission School, known for its commitment to providing inclusive and quality education to underprivileged children, continues to stand as a beacon of hope and empowerment in the region.