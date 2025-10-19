Sports

Arunachal: Governor Calls Youth to Aim for Global Sports Glory

Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) lauds the Indian Army, district authorities, and citizens for the successful conduct of the maiden ‘Ziro Honour Run’, celebrating fitness, patriotism, and community spirit.

Last Updated: 19/10/2025
1 minute read

ZIRO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), graced the grand finale of the maiden ‘Ziro Honour Run’ as Chief Guest at Ziro, Lower Subansiri District. The event saw over 800 participants from across India, including members of the Armed Forces, students, and local enthusiasts.

The Governor presented medals and cheques to the winners across 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km categories. He congratulated all participants, commending the Indian Army, 56 Infantry Division, district administration, police, and local citizens for organizing the event with outstanding success.

Honouring the spirit of national unity and endurance, the Governor paid tribute to the heroes of the 1962 Indo-China War, recalling the bravery of Rifleman Neelam Tebi.

Encouraging the youth, he announced that India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and aims for the 2036 Olympics, calling on young athletes to become global champions and bearers of the Tricolour.

Highlighting the importance of the Fit India Mission, the Governor said fitness is a lifelong duty and a strength of national character, urging citizens to “build not only champions in sport, but champions in life.”

He also urged collective action against social evils like alcoholism and drug abuse, promoting education, discipline, and healthy living as pillars of a strong nation.

The event concluded with the Governor interacting with the Shaurya Motorcycle Rally Team and local cultural troupes, praising the initiative for strengthening civil–military ties and promoting patriotism.

The Ziro Honour Run was organized by the Indian Army (56 Infantry Division) in collaboration with Lower Subansiri District Administration, with support from SBI and Pramerica as official sponsors. The event is expected to become an annual celebration of unity, fitness, and national pride in the scenic Ziro Valley.

