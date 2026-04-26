Arunachal Governor Calls for Support to Veer Naris

LIKABALI— The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K. T. Parnaik, addressed Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris at a rally held at Likabali Military Station on Saturday, emphasising the need for enhanced welfare measures, institutional support, and societal recognition for veterans and families of fallen soldiers.

The Governor acknowledged the service and sacrifices of Ex-Servicemen, describing them as a “valuable national asset” whose discipline, experience and patriotism continue to contribute to nation-building. He highlighted the importance of creating structured rehabilitation and resettlement pathways, particularly for personnel who retire early below officer rank.

Calling for effective implementation of reservation policies, Parnaik said provisions made by the Government of India for Ex-Servicemen must be enforced “in letter and spirit” to ensure dignity and equitable opportunities. He also urged the state government to introduce additional welfare measures, including cash incentives, land allotment for decorated personnel, and timely disbursement of gratuity and benefits.

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Focusing on the welfare of Veer Naris, the Governor called for greater societal respect and compassionate outreach. He emphasised safeguarding pension rights, improving access to healthcare, and ensuring quality education for their children.

Parnaik further underlined the need to utilise the skills of Ex-Servicemen across sectors such as fire and emergency services, police forces, and ecological initiatives. He suggested that veterans could also serve as community motivators, contributing to public service and local governance.

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Senior officials, including Major General Vivek Bakshi, General Officer Commanding of the 56 Infantry Division, and Air Commodore Rinchin Dorji Musabi (Retd.), Director-cum-Secretary of the Rajya Sainik Board, also addressed the gathering, outlining welfare schemes and rehabilitation initiatives.

The event saw participation from more than 1,300 Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. During the rally, the Governor, along with MLA Oken Tayeng and military officials, felicitated veterans, war widows and their families in recognition of their service and resilience.

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The Governor also visited service counters offering medical check-ups, Aadhaar and PAN facilitation, banking services and welfare assistance. He interacted with participants and directed officials to address grievances on the spot.

In a symbolic gesture, wheelchairs were distributed to immobile veterans, underscoring the emphasis on dignity and care. The rally was organised by the 56 Infantry Division under the Spear Corps of the Indian Army in coordination with state and district administrations.