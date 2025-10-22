Arunachal Governor Calls for Boost in Sports Medicine

ITANAGAR- The State Minister of Sports, Kento Jini, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Wednesday to discuss strengthening sports development initiatives in the state.

During the meeting, the Governor emphasized the importance of integrating sports medicine and scientific training to help athletes achieve peak performance while safeguarding their long-term health and well-being.

Governor Parnaik underscored the need to strengthen the Olympic movement in Arunachal Pradesh through systematic talent identification, nurturing, and promotion, enabling young athletes to compete at the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

Highlighting Arunachal’s unique geographical and physical strengths, the Governor encouraged the Minister to actively promote adventure sports such as mountaineering, canoeing, whitewater rafting, and mountain biking—fields where he said the state’s youth can truly excel.

“The youth of Arunachal are strong, resilient, and courageous. With proper guidance, training, and opportunity, they can bring great pride to the state and the nation,” the Governor remarked.

He also stressed the importance of celebrating the achievements of the state’s Everesters, who have brought immense recognition to Arunachal Pradesh. Their stories, he noted, embody courage, perseverance, and the indomitable human spirit.

To inspire the next generation, the Governor suggested interactive sessions between accomplished athletes and students across schools and colleges, to motivate youth and instill discipline and ambition.

Sharing his long-term vision, Governor Parnaik expressed his aspiration to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a hub of sporting excellence, where every young person is empowered to dream higher, train harder, and represent the state with pride on national and international stages.