Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju at New Delhi on 19th December 2021.

The Governor broached to the Union Minister for a full fledged High Court to be established in Arunachal Pradesh. He shared with the Union Law Minister that for easy access to justice, particularly for the poor and the marginalised segment people, a high court in the State will be highly beneficial. A full-fledged High Court within the State will facilitate a less expensive reach to justice for one and all, he said.

Since the Union Minister Rijiju represents Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency, the Governor impressed upon the Minister to help the State in developing all weather road communication for speedy progress of the State. He said that along with Trans Arunachal Highway, there is, in Arunachal Pradesh, a need for a road to cover the border areas and another road to facilitate the industrial growth in the foothill areas of the State.

The Governor emphasized that the proposed ‘Frontier Highway’ and the ‘Industrial Corridor’ must be taken up for completion in an expeditious timeframe. The ‘Frontier Highway’ must run close to the Line of Actual Control, connecting Dirang-Tawang road, Nafra, Lada, Bameng, Chayangtajo, Sarli, Damin, Parsi Parlo, Tali, Taliha, Siyum, Mechuka, Tato, Payum, Tuting, Singa, Dibang Valley and Anjaw Districts onwards upto Vijaynagar.

This Highway will provide the much needed strategic connectivity to the higher reaches of the State and facilitate faster movement of troops during any emergency. This will also give to the local population the very much needed convenience of movement. With good roads the availability of amenities in the border areas will certainly enhance the continuity of the stay of the people in those areas. The migration of the people from border areas to city centres will be checked to a great extent, he said.

The Governor further said that as there is visible wave of entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors in Arunachal Pradesh, the proposed 2-lane East-West Industrial and Highway Corridor from Bhairabkunda in the West Kameng district, at the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, to Ruksin in the East Siang district will be a boon for the agriculture sector entrepreneurs and progressive farmers. It will usher-in the much welcome socio-economic progress throughout the State, the Governor said.

The Governor underscored that highway projects will bring deserved employment for the youths of the State and will motivate the people towards self employment and ‘Start Up’.

The Governor also shared with Rijiju his points of discussion with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.