Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Union Finance Minister Smti Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on 17th December 2021. They discussed about financial assistance to the State of Arunachal Pradesh for its development programmes.

The Governor emphasized on the Centre’s assistance for the development of infrastructure in the State’s border areas for the security and socio-economic progress of the people in the State. He said that unlike other States of the region, Arunachal Pradesh is deprived of funding from multinational banks and requested the Government of India to consider appropriate mechanisms to compensate for it.

The Governor also requested the Union Finance minister for enhancing the funds allocation for the State’s Border Area Development Fund (BADP). He said that such initiative will help the State in attracting the private funds and private sector expertise in the socio-economic infrastructure building.

The Governor called for special packages for education, especially girl education, health, agriculture and its allied sectors, harnessing the potential of the State in tourism and traditional industries and strengthening road communication.

The Union Finance Minister assured the Governor to take necessary steps to address the core areas for viable improvement in various sectors of Arunachal Pradesh.