Arunachal Governor BD Mishra gets COVID Vaccine

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) was administered the first dose of COVID shield vaccine on 15th April 2021. The Governor and his wife Mrs Neelam Misra, who took vaccination on 13th April have conveyed their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and health workers, who are doing a wonderful job in administering the COVID vaccination.

The Governor has been talking to all government officials, political and religious leaders, Gaon Burahs, eminent personalities, sportspersons and youths appealed to all to get vaccinated. He said that for the safety of our own self and our loved ones, every person must take COVID vaccination.

The Governor also cautioned that even after vaccination, the people must maintain COVID Protocols i.e. wear facemask, wash hands frequently, and follow social distancing by practicing ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ and take precautions.