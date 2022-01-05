Arunachal: Governor BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Si Donyi greetings

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Si Donyi greetings which is celebrated by Tagin Tribe.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his heartiest festival greetings to the people of the State in general and to Tagin brethren in particular, on the auspicious occasion of Si Donyi, the most important festival of the Tagin Tribe. He expressed his hope that the festival, in the New Year 2022, will usher- in amity and empathy amongst the people.

In his message, the Governor said that Si Donyi showcases the rich cultural heritage of Tagin fold and plays a significant role in defining the true customs, traditions, and culture of their lineage. Tagin community’s faith is rooted deep and strong in their indigenous worship and their festivals. Si-Donyi Festival is an expression of approbation and esteem of the present generation towards the wisdom of their forebears, he said.

On this joyous occasion, I offer my prayers to Almighty Si Donyi to invoke their blessings for promoting communal harmony, a good harvest and good health for all of us, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today greeted the people, particularly the Tagins, on the auspicious occasion of Si-Donyi festival that would be celebrated tomorrow.

In a message here this evening, Khandu expressed hope that the festival would usher in a prosperous New Year and take Arunachal Pradesh on an unprecedented path of development.

He reiterated that peace is mandatory for development and wished the festival would be celebrated with the message of peace and communal harmony.

“I believe, the colorful festival of the Tagins, the first this New Year, sets up the tempo for peace and development. I wish all my people a successful celebration and may Donyi-Polo shower their choicest blessings on them,” he said.

Khandu further added that despite the threat of Corona virus still looming over, this year would witness mankind’s victory over the virus.

“May this Si-Donyi mark the beginning of the end of COVID 19,” he added while urging the people to follow all the SoPs as circulated sincerely.