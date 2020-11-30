Arunachal: Governor B D Mishra, CM Pema Khandu greet people on Indigenous Faith Day

Story Highlights Khandu reminded that ‘loss of culture is loss of identity and said Arunachal Pradesh is known world over for its indigenous tribes, their culture and their faith. He urged all to take pride on the cultural heritage passed over through generations.

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday extended their warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day to be celebrated on December 1.



The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day. He expressed his hope that the celebration of the day will inspire all to carry forward our indigenous faith system, as the people have done since times immemorial.

In his message, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is home of many indigenous tribes. Each one of them has a unique culture, and style. Every tribe has its own beliefs, and practices, which have happily been conserved, and passed on from generation to generation for centuries.

Indigenous faith and customs of the indigenous people reflect the unique blissful intertwined way of their life. It also reinforces the distinctive indigenous ways which have always been for peace amongst the tribal communities and harmony with nature. In order to strengthen this spirit, the traditions of indigenous peoples must be respected and their extraordinary milieu must be promoted, he said.

On this joyous occasion, I offer my prayers to Almighty to invoke blessings for each one of us, the Governor said in his message, while appealing to the people to fight and defeat Corona Virus in the difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic by committing to wear face mask, wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing, i e, ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’,.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day celebrated across the state on December 1 every year.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping in-tact our unity in diversity,” he said in message this evening.

Khandu reminded that ‘loss of culture is loss of identity and said Arunachal Pradesh is known world over for its indigenous tribes, their culture and their faith. He urged all to take pride on the cultural heritage passed over through generations.

“I take this opportunity to repeat my appeal to the youths of today to learn, practice and speak in their mother tongue. Our indigenous languages are our connect to the rich cultural heritage of our forefathers. We should not let our local languages fade away. May this celebration spread awareness on importance of our local languages,” Khandu added.