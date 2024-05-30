Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik School Annual Day Function

NIGLOK- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the annual day function of Sainik School, East Siang in its campus at Niglok, 41 km from Pasighat on 29th May 2024. The event, held at the school’s premises, was marked by a series of impressive performances and activities that showcased the cadets’ talents and the school’s commitment to excellence in education and character-building.

In his address, the Governor said that Sainik Schools have long been synonymous with excellence, discipline, and patriotism. These schools are educational institutions which lays the foundational pillars where future leaders, warriors, and nation-builders are moulded. He said that for a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the Sainik Schools are grooming ‘educated, disciplined and motivated’ youth.

The Governor commended the Sainik School East Siang for the accomplishments in academics and co-curricular activities and extended his best wishes to the school fraternity in their future endeavours. He said that the cadets of the day are the potential future members of the Indian Armed Forces. By providing a strong foundation for them, we are building a strong line of defence for the Nation, he emphatically said.

The Governor, who is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa, advised the students to be physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight. He said that they will imbibe a spirit of camaraderie, a huge sense of self-confidence and Sainik school spirit for life.

The Governor also advised the teaching faculty to participate with the cadets in all activities. Develop a sense of oneness and strengthen the goodwill amongst the cadets, he emphasised.

The Governor complimented the parents and guardians, who came in large numbers for the annual function, for sending their wards to the Sainik School. He said that by admitting their children to Sainik School, they have done the best thing for them, as they will be the future leaders of the nation in various fields of excellence.

The Governor presented the awards to the winners of academic excellence to students of various classes and the best House trophy. He also released the annual school magazine of the School.

Earlier, the Governor visited an Art and Scientific models exhibition by the students and commended them for presentations. He also witnessed a Gymnastic Display by the cadets.

Principal, Sainik School, East Siang, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, Indian Navy presented a brief report on the accomplishments and challenges of the school.

In the sideline of the annual function, the Governor interacted with the students, their parents and teaching staff of the school over a high tea. He exhorted them to contribute in maintaining the high standard of the Sainik Schools, while giving a patient hearing of the views of parents and school staff.

During his day-long maiden visit to the School, the Governor reviewed the infrastructural and other physical advancement of the School along with members of the Local Board of Administration (LBA) committee. He also examined other requirements of the School and Teaching Staff.

General Officer Commanding, 56 Infantry Division, Likabali, Major General Akaash Johar, Commissioner Education Amjad Tak, East Siang District Deputy Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, Chief Engineer (PWD), Central Zone-B, Pasighat, Er. Gobo Yirang, Deputy Director, School Education, East Siang District, Odhuk Tabing, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pasighat Smt. W. Kri and Parents’ representative Associate Professor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh Dr. Marpe Sora were present in the meeting.