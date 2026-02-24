Arunachal: Governor Attends Pran Pratishtha, Meets Youth Delegations

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, participated in multiple engagements in Itanagar on February 24, 2026, combining spiritual outreach with youth engagement programmes that highlighted cultural values, national integration and innovation-driven development.

Murti Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Earlier in the day, the Governor attended the ‘Murti Pran Pratishtha’ Mahotsav at Shree Ram Darbar & Nav Durga Murti Sthapana at Shree Shree Ganga Yurchum Gurupath Shiv Mandir, located at 6 Kilo Point. Organised by the Gangda Yurchum Trust, the ceremony included prayers and consecration rituals performed by priests from Vrindavan.

Addressing the gathering, Parnaik described the consecration as a historic and spiritually significant occasion, stating that such milestones strengthen the spiritual fabric of society and contribute to preserving cultural heritage. He emphasised that Sanatan values extend beyond religious practice, offering guidance for ethical living, social harmony and balanced human relationships.

Drawing parallels between Sanatan Dharma and indigenous faith traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor noted their shared emphasis on reverence for nature and coexistence. He said the inclusive ethos of Sanatan Dharma complements diverse belief systems while preserving unique cultural identities, reflecting the state’s long-standing tradition of unity in diversity.

Interaction with Youth Delegations

Later, the Governor interacted with students from Jharkhand, Puducherry and West Bengal at Lok Bhavan under the Ashtalakshmi Darshan initiative and the Interstate Youth Exchange Programme. A total of 44 students from Jharkhand and Puducherry are visiting Arunachal Pradesh under the youth exchange initiative, while 37 participants from West Bengal are part of the interstate programme.

During the interaction, Parnaik encouraged the students to “perform, reform and transform” in their professional lives while contributing to technology-driven development. He urged them to remain open to new ideas but stay rooted in India’s cultural ethos, calling upon young people to be innovative, enterprising and responsible citizens in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

The Governor praised the vision behind the youth exchange programmes, describing Ashtalakshmi Darshan as a bridge connecting the Northeast with the rest of India and strengthening national integration. He also acknowledged the role of the Ministry of Youth Affairs in promoting interstate exchanges.

Sharing insights into Arunachal Pradesh’s development, Parnaik highlighted the state’s cultural diversity, strategic importance and relative peace compared to other parts of the region. Cultural performances by visiting students and a diversity dance by students of Rajiv Gandhi University added a vibrant element to the programme, which concluded with a high tea hosted by the Governor.

Observers note that the day’s engagements reflected a blend of cultural affirmation and youth-focused dialogue, underscoring the administration’s emphasis on heritage preservation alongside forward-looking development narratives.