Arunachal: Governor Attends DCs’ Conference in Tawang

TAWANG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, participated in the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference held in Tawang on Friday, where key issues related to governance and development were discussed.

The conference was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with senior officials, commissioners, and deputy commissioners from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the conference serves as a platform for reviewing challenges across sectors and developing coordinated strategies for implementation. He emphasised the need for district-level officials to assess ground realities and contribute to policy-making through practical insights.

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He highlighted several issues facing the state, including land management complexities, gaps in education quality, infrastructure bottlenecks, and challenges related to urbanisation and waste management. The Governor also pointed to concerns such as emerging health issues, illegal migration, and the need for improved transparency in governance.

Emphasising an integrated approach, he noted that these issues are interconnected and require coordinated responses across departments to ensure sustainable development and improved quality of life.

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The Governor advocated the use of technology and data-driven governance to address administrative challenges, suggesting that innovative and context-specific solutions would be essential for effective implementation of policies.

He also stressed the importance of community participation and local engagement in development programmes, stating that inclusive planning and grassroots involvement are critical for long-term success.

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Referring to disaster vulnerability in the region, he called for strengthened preparedness and resilience-building measures, particularly in light of the state’s geographical conditions.

The Governor further highlighted the broader policy framework guiding development efforts, linking state initiatives to the national vision of “Viksit Bharat@2047” and the state’s own development goals.

He noted that the scale of central assistance to the Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, reflects its strategic importance and the expectations of the central government. He also referred to the state’s role in regional connectivity and its relevance under India’s Act East policy.

Officials indicated that the conference is expected to result in actionable recommendations to improve governance and accelerate development initiatives across districts.