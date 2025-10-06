Arunachal: Governor Advocates Oil Palm Cultivation as Key to Rural Prosperity and National Self-Reliance

PASIGHAT- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), visited a 4-hectare Oil Palm Farm owned by progressive farmer Mrs. Miti Megu Perme at Bosi Didum Village near Pasighat on Monday.

The visit underscored the State Government’s push to promote oil palm cultivation as a sustainable pathway to economic growth, farmer empowerment, and national self-reliance under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision.

During his interaction with farmers and officials, the Governor emphasized that oil palm cultivation is not merely an agricultural activity but a strategic move to reduce India’s dependency on edible oil imports, enhance rural livelihoods, and stabilize market prices.

He noted that Arunachal Pradesh’s fertile soil, favorable climate, and abundant rainfall make it ideal for oil palm cultivation, offering farmers steady income and long-term economic security.

The Governor highlighted the State’s progress, noting that Arunachal Pradesh produced over 5.19 lakh metric tons of food grains, nearly 15,000 metric tons of pulses, and over 39,000 metric tons of oilseeds last year.

More than 1.3 lakh soil health cards have been issued, and oil palm cultivation has expanded by 4,690 hectares, benefitting nearly 2,000 farmers under the “Per Drop More Crop” initiative.

Looking ahead, the Governor shared that the State aims to bring 35,723 hectares under oil palm cultivation by 2025–26, supported by infrastructure such as the country’s first crude palm oil mill at Roing and a new processing plant at Niglok under construction.

Progressive farmer Mrs Miti Megu Perme, whose farm began harvesting in 2021, shared that palm oil is harvested 3–4 times a month, yielding 2–3 tonnes per harvest. She said the new Niglok Palm Oil Factory has provided a consistent market, boosting farmer confidence.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Mrs Sonalika Jiwani said oil palm cultivation is proving highly remunerative and holds vast potential to strengthen the district’s rural economy. The Governor was accompanied by Advisor to Hydro Power Minister & MLA Ninong Ering, local MLA Tapi Darang, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, and District Agriculture Officer Shri Opang Moyong during the visit.