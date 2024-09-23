Arunachal: Governor adopts TB patients from Kra Daadi as Ni-Kshay Mitra

TALI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), as a Ni-Kshay Mitra of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA) has adopted two Tuberculosis patients from Kra Daadi District.

The Governor, who was on a maiden visit to the district, interacted with one of the adopted TB patients at Tali on 23rd September 2024.

The Governor, who has committed to providing monthly prescribed food baskets to his adopted patients for a prescribed period, encouraged the patient to consume healthy and nutritious food. He also advised him to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The Governor appealed to the public, particularly well-to-do individuals, and social activists, to adopt TB patients and contribute personally to making India tuberculosis-free.

He reminded the audience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2018 announcement, aiming for India to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global deadline of 2030.

The Governor urged health officials to conduct door-to-door awareness visits, educating TB patients on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

He emphasized the need for officials to actively engage with the community and spread information about the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. He also called on government officials to motivate people to participate in the initiative.

District Medical Officer Chasen Lowang Mallo briefed the Governor about tuberculosis in Kra Daadi District.