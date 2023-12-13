ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor administers oath to APPSC members

Col. Koj Tari (Retd.) and Ms. Rosy Taba took oath as the members of APPSC. Chief Secretary Dharmendra, conducted the function.

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.)  administered the ‘Oath of Office’ and ‘Oath of Secrecy’ to the newly appointed member of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th December 2023.

Col. Koj Tari (Retd.) and Ms. Rosy Taba took oath as the members of APPSC.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, conducted the function.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Cabinet Ministers and distinguished guests attended the function along with other officials and public functionaries.

