Arunachal: Governor addresses the special assembly session

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), along with Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the special session of the eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the State Legislative Assembly Hall, Itanagar on 30th November 2024.

The Governor, while expressing gratitude for the participation of the Vice President of India in the special session, said that Jagdeep Dhankhar embodies the highest ideals of our democracy, ensuring the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha while representing a beacon of impartiality and fairness in our parliamentary system.

He said that the leadership of the Vice President reinforces the principles of justice, equity, and decorum that form the bedrock of our democracy.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh, India’s easternmost State, symbolizes the nation’s commitment to democracy even in remote regions.

The State reflects India’s democratic strength, thriving despite geographical remoteness, cultural diversity, and unique challenges. While progress has been made, challenges like connectivity, education, healthcare, and civic participation persist.

Efforts are focused on inclusive development to achieve the vision of a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ and a ‘Viksit Bharat,’ aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aspirations, he said.

Highlighting the historical background of the State and the State Legislative Assembly, the Governor said that the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh is the first paperless one in the North East and it is IT-enabled.

The Assembly library houses over 13,227 books, accessible to members, officials, and students. The Assembly Museum preserves the State’s legislative history with 3D sculptures, paintings, and archives of past leaders.

The ‘Know Your Assembly’ initiative invites students state-wide to learn about its functions, fostering awareness of democratic processes and governance, he said.