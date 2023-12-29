Arunachal: Governor addresses public meetings at Vijoynagar, Gandhigram and Miao

VIJOYNAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), who is on a two-day tour of Changlang District addressed public meetings at Vijoynagar, Gandhigram and Miao on 29th December 2023.

In his sincere effort to reach out to the people in every corner of the State and spread the message of Viksit Bharat, the Governor interacted with the villagers and government officials and urged upon them to ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries are registered and avail maximum benefit out of the welfare schemes, programmes and projects of State and Central Governments. He called upon the people, particularly the rural communities, to be active partners in the developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that in the last few years, many important development programmes, projects and schemes have been taken up enhancing the developmental progress of the State. He emphasized to the Gaon Burahs and Panchayat members that the onus is on them to see developmental projects and programmes are properly implemented in their area.

The Governor, who flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Van at Miao, advised the government officials to reach out to every household of their area of responsibility and be accountable for the success of Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor administered the Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge to the people at Vijoynagar, Gandhigram and Miao.

The Governor shared his concern on drug addiction amongst the youth. He appealed to the people, self help groups and faith centres for their participation in eradication of drug menace, tuberculosis and cancer.

In a historical visit to Gandhigram by the Head of the State, the Governor exhorted the villagers to prepare themselves for the ensuing developmental activities in their area as road connectivity is going to be strengthened. He advised the villagers to focus on tourism as the area has huge potential for eco and adventure tourism.

During his visit to Vijoynagar, the Governor addressed a Sainik Sammelan. He also interacted with the security forces and police personnel at Miao.

The Governor urged the armed forces to reinforce the sense of security amongst the local population and be involved in the developmental process. He advised them to be alert as situations across the border are not conducive, while horning their tactical and operational capability.

The Governor suggested the personnel to exhort the local youth to join the Indian armed forces. He also asked them to engage in the educational pursuit of the school children.

Local MLA and Minister Kamlung Mosang, and Deputy Commissioner Sunny Singh briefed the Governor about the developmental initiatives of the Government in Miao subdivision. Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, Commissioner, UD, Pawan Kumar Sain and Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu, Government officials and public were present at the meetings amongst others.