Arunachal: Governor Addresses NERIST Convocation

NIRJULI- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) presided over the 11th Convocation of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) on Friday, urging graduating students to contribute to the national vision of Viksit Bharat through innovation, integrity and socially conscious engagement.

The Governor, who also serves as the President of the NERIST Society, awarded gold medals to toppers across engineering, science and certificate programmes. He also felicitated distinguished alumni including ISRO scientist Subrata Chakrabarti, ISRO division head Dr. Sarat Kumar Dash, and entrepreneur Tage Rita, founder of Naara Aaba.

Rubu Lucy, from B.Sc. Forestry, received the alumni-funded gold medal for the highest CGPA across all disciplines.

“Your work can transform communities”

In his address, Parnaik urged graduates to carry forward knowledge and values that reduce disparities and uplift underserved regions. “Whether in infrastructure, energy, digital literacy or local innovation, your contributions can transform lives and bring pride to the North East,” he said.

He encouraged the outgoing batch to align their professional ambitions with national priorities and to reflect upon the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution.

Calling NERIST graduates “future leaders”, he emphasised that they must be “academically well-informed, disciplined and motivated—physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.” Leadership, he added, requires clarity, empathy and a perceptive understanding of the people one serves.

Push for new-age courses and Centres of Excellence

The Governor underscored the need for NERIST to expand and modernise its academic offerings to improve competitiveness in emerging markets. He urged the institute to introduce programmes in Sustainable Development, Environmental Management, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT applications.

He further called on NERIST to set up dedicated Centres of Excellence focusing on Geospatial AI and Remote Sensing, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science, noting that such domains will shape the next phase of India’s technological growth.

Parnaik also pressed for greater women’s participation in STEM, encouraging the institute to actively promote gender inclusivity in science and engineering streams.

NERIST’s role in Viksit Bharat 2047

Linking the institute’s mandate to the national vision, Parnaik said NERIST’s role in producing technical manpower for the North East aligns directly with the Government of India’s development objectives.

In the ongoing Amrit Kaal, he said, institutions like NERIST must be “proactive, progressive, and relentless in the pursuit of excellence.”

Call to faculty: bridge classrooms and communities

Addressing the faculty, the Governor stressed interdisciplinary teaching, community-linked research and practical problem-solving. Innovation, he said, must move from “classroom to community” through real-world applications and leadership training.

He added that modern education must incorporate “perception management” to prepare students for complex social and technological environments.

Speakers at the convocation included Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati; Prof. (Retd.) M.S.M. Rawat, Chairman of the NERIST Board of Management; and Prof. Narendranath S., Director of NERIST.

713 Graduates Conferred Degrees

A total of 713 candidates received their PhD, postgraduate and undergraduate degrees. Gold medals were presented across M.Tech, M.Sc, MBA, B.Tech, B.Sc Forestry and certificate programmes