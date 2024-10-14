Arunachal Governor addresses Ex-Servicemen at Bhiwani

BHIWANI ( Haryana ) – The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) called upon the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) to commit themselves in the service of the society and contribute towards the progress of the Nation.

Addressing the 10th Veteran Sainik Sammelan of the 2nd Battalion The Rajputana Rifles at Bhiwani, Haryana on 13th October 2024, the Governor said that the Ex-Servicemen have defended the border and secured the territorial integrity of the nation, now as they have transited into civilian life, their mission is far from over.

He said that with their exclusive skill, vigilance, strength and an unwavering sense of duty, they can contribute toward justice, equity and transparent governance.

The Governor exhorted the Ex-Servicemen to utilize their expertise in different fields in providing leadership, creating awareness and mentorship to the youth.

Watch Video – The legend of Mnt Khyari Satam, where Mountaineer Tapi Mra went missing

He advised them to motivate the youth of the day to join the Indian Armed Forces, which, he said, is one of the most respectable professions in the country.

Highlighting the welfare programme for the Ex-Servicemen, the Governor underscored the Self-Employment Schemes for them. A director level officer from the Directorate General Resettlement in Army Headquarters was also present to apprise ESM of various opportunities.

Watch Video- Secret of Shangri-La | Mystery of Gyanganj |

Later the Governor along with a number of serving and retired officers and Junior Commission Officers (JCO) of 2 Raj Rif, met the old veterans who served together and joined the Ex-Servicemen in a ‘Bara Khana’.

It may be mentioned here that the Governor was commissioned in 2 Rajputana Rifles of TOLOLING fame, on 31st March 1972, which he later commanded in Rajasthan Sector and Jammu & Kashmir.

Watch Video- Still No Trace of Missing Arunachal Mountaineer Tapi Mra

The 2nd Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles (2 RAJ RIF) of the Indian Army fought in the 1999 Kargil War and captured Tololing Top and the area around Point 4590, which was a turning point in the war.

The 2 RAJ RIF’s capture of the peak was the Indian Army’s first victory. The Unit was awarded four Maha Vir Chakras, seven Vir Chakras, nine Sena Medals, and two Mention-in-Despatches.

The 2 RAJ RIF was formerly known as the 120th Rajputana Infantry and is India’s oldest rifle regiment.