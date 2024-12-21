Arunachal Governor addresses 72nd Plenary of NEC at Agartala

AGARTALA- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated and addressed the 72nd Plenary of North Eastern Council at Agartala, Tripura on 21st December 2024. He highlighted the achievements and challenges of the State in the education, health, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, Industry, law and order, youth affairs, women empowerment and technology and commitment of the State towards the Viksit Bharat at the NEC forum.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is one of India’s most aspirational States, where significant focus has always been on fostering the development, growth, and empowerment of our young population. He said that as the nation looks forward to the next twenty-five years of ‘Amrit Kaal’, Arunachal Pradesh is fully committed to advancing the nation’s goal of realizing a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has made remarkable progress in reducing multidimensional poverty, achieving a 166% increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) since 2015-16, along with 321.8% rise in State’s own resources since 2014-15. He said that the people of the State take pride in being recognized among the ‘Front Runner States’ on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) scorecard for 2023-2024.

The Governor informed the regional forum that concerted efforts are being made towards enhancing education standards in the State, right from strengthening of Anganwadis and upgrading government schools, implementation of NEP 2020, and use of technology by means of smart classes and establishment of ‘Advance Learning Centers’ in the districts.

The Governor said that major focus for tourism includes creating infrastructure in destinations, skilling the youth as guides and tour operators and with a focus on marketing. He said that the State has a wide scope to develop eco, religious and adventure tourism.

The Governor, while highlighting the progress in agriculture and allied sector said that the State is producing 5,04,801 metric tonnes of cereals, including millets and 5000 MT of Kiwis. He emphasized the requirement of support from the Council of ‘Ware Houses’ for the storage and carriage of cereals and Kiwi products by Rail to enable marketing in the rest of the country and also export the same.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is nurturing a dynamic startup ecosystem with the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP), actively supporting investment, startup growth, and enhancing Ease of Doing Business. He said that the State’s UNNATI Scheme is positioned to propel towards realizing our industrial potential, while the focus remains on the ‘Non Polluting’ industry.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has also made notable strides in law and order, including the launching of 14 Mahila Police Stations and ‘Pink Patrolling’ to safeguard women, and implementing GIS, AI, and ML-based crime monitoring in Itanagar as a pilot project. He said that the State’s law enforcement personnel have undergone extensive training on New Criminal Laws, 2023. In addition, our legal professionals have been trained on the New Criminal Laws to ensure preparedness for legislative changes, he said.

The Governor, stating that 6 women from Arunachal Pradesh have scaled Mount Everest and boys and girls of the State have been winning medals at national and international levels in Judo, Karate, Wushu, and Badminton said that the State needs multidisciplinary sports stadium, along with good coaches to prepare the youth for sports competitions at national and international levels. He said that the issue has been raised with the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Touching upon the social issues, the Governor said that the women in Arunachal Pradesh are at the forefront of education, sports, social and welfare activities. There are many success stories of Self Help Groups assisting youth under the influence of Drugs (Rehab Centers), caring for special children (Differently enabled, autism, destitute and orphans) and entrepreneurship. There has been a discernible increase in women participating in political activity, he said.

The Governor said that looking to 2047, our vision for Arunachal Pradesh is one of leadership in technology and innovation, where growth is harmonized with sustainability and environmental stewardship. He said that a concerted effort is being made for ‘Automation’ of all Data at district level to enable analysis and accurate updating.

Highlighting the challenges of the State in the North Eastern forum, the Governor said that financial inclusion remains a challenge in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as workforce capacity, which are areas of concern. We are pursuing an initiative similar to Mission Karmayogi, to help enhance the skills at the grassroots-level, he said.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Union Government and the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) for their support to the State of Arunachal Pradesh through NEC. He stressed that the NEC, as a knowledge institution for the North Eastern Region, could play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges and advancing development goals.