Arunachal Governor addressed the 70th Plenary of NEC

GUWAHATI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed the 70th Plenary of North Eastern Council (NEC) at Guwahati on 9th October 2022. He highlighted the challenges before the State Government and also suggested a way forward in implementation of welfare measures and projects.

The Governor said that the North Eastern Council (NEC) has been an important developmental partner for the State for decades. He emphasized that the NEC must keep its guidelines adaptable enough to adapt to the changing needs of the Region. The important sectors like sports, water resources and flood management should receive adequate attention in addition to sectors like power, roads and school education etc. While allocating the resources due consideration should be given to the expanse of the State’s geographical area, its remoteness, and the present status of development, he stressed.

The Governor called for adopting innovative methods of monitoring and evaluation of the developmental Projects to ensure that the funds are optimally utilized to achieve its objective. He proposed for creation of a dashboard by NEC in association with the State Planning Department for real time monitoring of the uploaded NEC projects.

The Governor said that there is a need to increase the allocation to NEC in a phased manner and requested the DoNER and NEC to support the developmental needs of Arunachal Pradesh by ensuring that the resources allocated match the financial requirements to bridge the huge developmental gap of the State.

The Governor said that while financial resources are an important area, the other major area to work is developing the absorption capacity of the States in the region by training and handholding. There is a huge scope for development of the entire North Eastern Region which can be achieved with the support of NEC by becoming the think tank of the North-Eastern Region, he said.

The Governor said that NEC can emerge as NITI AYOG of North East by providing guidance and assistance to the States and suggested that NEC start preparing a road map for the NER 2047 in a ten year rolling manner and present the same during the next plenary meeting.

The Governor informed that the State used the COVID 19 Pandemic period to rejuvenate the health sector by converging resources from all sources and reduced the human resource gap in the health sector from 33 percent to 6 percent. He proposed the NEC and DoNER to consider supporting the lone Medical College of the State, TRIHMS, not only for capital expenditure but for revenue expenditure also. For a fund-constrained State like Arunachal, it is becoming difficult day by day to provide resources for the tertiary health care sector as the State is investing in primary and secondary health sectors, he said.

Highlighting on border area development, the Governor informed that the State government has launched the ‘Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Programme’ with a mission to construct 50 micro-hydel projects in remote border villages to provide continuous electricity to the villagers as also the Armed Forces. A comprehensive proposal for development of border areas within 50 kilometers from LAC is under active consideration of the Government of India, he said.

The Governor apprised the Council about the initiatives of the State Government under the leadership of Shri Pema Khandu Chief Minister in various sectors including counter insurgency, police modernization, border area development, health, education, preservation of cultural heritage, climate resilience, reforms in governance, skill development and entrepreneurship promotion.

The Governor said that under the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s doctrine of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, Arunachal Pradesh has taken up a number of commendable initiatives towards self-sufficiency. The State has launched its own Atma Nirbhar schemes that will empower the people of rural Arunachal Pradesh. We have also made good progress in start-up and entrepreneurship development sectors that have already started bearing fruit, the Governor said.