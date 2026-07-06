Arunachal Governor, 4 Corps GOC Discuss Border Security

ITANAGAR- The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 4 Corps, Lt Gen Neeraj Shukla, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Monday and discussed the security situation along the international border, border management and civic outreach initiatives in remote frontier areas.

During the meeting, the two held detailed discussions on the prevailing security situation, measures to strengthen border management and welfare initiatives undertaken by the Armed Forces for communities living in remote and border regions.

The Governor emphasised the need to maintain a high degree of vigilance and ensure regular patrolling in sensitive border areas to safeguard national interests.

He also stressed the importance of close coordination between the Armed Forces and the civil administration, saying that real-time information sharing and a coordinated approach were essential for effective security management and a prompt response to emerging challenges.

Also Read- Mishmi-land Musings Second Edition Released

The discussions underline the strategic importance of coordination between military and civilian authorities in Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a long and sensitive international border and includes several remote areas where terrain and connectivity can complicate both security management and public service delivery.

Governor Praises Army’s Community Outreach

The Governor commended the Armed Forces for their commitment to national security and their engagement with local communities through various Sadbhavana initiatives.

He noted that the outreach programmes have contributed to education, healthcare and community welfare in remote and border areas while helping build trust and goodwill among local communities.

The Governor particularly highlighted initiatives aimed at promoting Self Help Groups, coaching students for admission to Sainik Schools and motivating young people to pursue careers in the Armed Forces.

Also Read- Scientists Decode Genome of Siangmi Mithun

According to the Governor, such programmes have helped improve access to opportunities and essential services in frontier areas while strengthening mutual trust and a sense of national integration.

The Army’s civic outreach programmes assume added significance in remote border districts, where difficult terrain and limited infrastructure can affect access to education, healthcare and other services.

4 Corps Chief Briefs Governor

Lt Gen Shukla briefed the Governor on the operational preparedness of 4 Corps, ongoing security measures and developmental outreach activities being undertaken in the border districts.

He assured the Governor of the Indian Army’s continued commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The GOC also reiterated the Army’s readiness to extend support to the civil administration and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting reflected the continuing focus on combining operational preparedness with civil-military coordination and community engagement in the state’s frontier regions.