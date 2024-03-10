ADVERTISMENT
Festival

Arunachal: Gorsam Kora Festival at Zemithang concludes

Zemithang, the last administrative division of India in Arunachal Pradesh, shares its western border with Bhutan. At the same time, it is located close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Last Updated: March 10, 2024
1 minute read
ZEMITHANG-   Thousands of Bhutanese nationals, including Buddhist monks, participated in just concluded Gorsam Kora Festival at Zemithang in Arunachal Pradesh.

ZEMITHANG-   Thousands of Bhutanese nationals, including Buddhist monks, participated in just concluded Gorsam Kora Festival at Zemithang in Arunachal Pradesh. The festival that began on March 7  end on  March 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zemithang, the last administrative division of India in Arunachal Pradesh, shares its western border with Bhutan.  At the same time, it is located close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

The festival is held around the Gorsam Chorten Stupa dating back to the 12th century, and is older than the Tawang monastery.

Related Articles

Apart from the civil administration, the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps is instrumental in organising the festival. The Army has been holding several events for both pilgrims and casual visitors — both from India and Bhutan — over the last three days.

The Gajraj Corps, calls this ‘Celebrating Shared Cultural Heritages’. The focal point is Himalayan Buddhism which is close to the hearts of the people from both sides of the border.

“Though the festival has been going on for years, its importance has grown recently, owing to efforts by China to build stronger ties with Bhutan. The area is of strategic importance as it is a sort of tri-junction between India, Bhutan, and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Such events help bolster age-old ties between the people of Bhutan and India,” a senior administrative official of Tawang said.

Incidentally, it was at Zemithang that the 14th Dalai Lama took his first rest on his way from Tibet to India in 1959.

Watch Video  and know the Tawang’s History

While he was there, he planted a sapling at Khinzemane. Today, the sapling is a large tree and is considered holy by pilgrims who pray there.

The 93-feet-high Gorsam Chorten Stupa is modelled after the Boudhanath Khasti Stupa of Nepal.

During the festival, the devotees observe the auspicious occasion of the last day of the first month of the lunar calendar, the official said.

Tags
Last Updated: March 10, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Dambuk Orange Festival of Arunachal Pradesh

Dambuk Orange Festival of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Annual Shar Amartala Torgya Festival held at Thegtse Sangye Choi Long monastery at Balemu

Arunachal: Annual Shar Amartala Torgya Festival held at Thegtse Sangye Choi Long monastery at Balemu

Podi Barbi Festival of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: 7th Tawang Festival begins

Arunachal: 7th Tawang Festival begins

Arunachal: 'Poi Potwa Panchong' celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Namsai

Arunachal: ‘Poi Potwa Panchong’ celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Namsai

Arunachal: Chindang festival celebrated at Nafra, West Kameng

Arunachal: Chindang festival celebrated at Nafra

Arunachal: Nginu Village ready to celebrate Khakamgai Oriah

Arunachal: Nginu Village ready to celebrate Khakamgai Oriah

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the Lekang SOLUNG GÍ:DÍ 2023 celebration

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the Lekang SOLUNG GÍ:DÍ 2023 celebration

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the BA:NÉ SOLUNG GÍ:DÍ 2023 celebration in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the BA:NÉ SOLUNG GÍ:DÍ 2023 celebration in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins Solung festival at Boleng

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins Solung festival at Boleng

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button