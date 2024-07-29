Arunachal: Gorkha community of Pasighat celebrates Bhanu Jayanti

Gorkha community of Pasighat celebrates Bhanu Jayanti- “We should preserve and promote our culture to retain our identity” said Tapi Darang, MLA, 38th Pasighat East while he was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of celebration of the 210th birth anniversary of the legendary poet Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, celebrated at Saw Mill area here in Pasighat on Sunday by Gorkha (Napalee) community living in and around Pasighat.

Darang said that the contribution of Gorkhas in the development of Pasighat town will always be remembered by us, who have been here before independence.

He lauded the Gorkha Sanskriri Suraksha parishad (GSSP), Pasighat, a registered society, for uniting the Gorkha community and extending help to the needy section of the society during natural calamities, medical emergencies etc.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour, Oken Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo, appreciated the Gorkhas of East Siang District for their endeavour to preserve and promote their rich culture and traditions.

Tayeng, a youthful MLA known for his versatility in language captured the mood of the Nepalee community when he addressed the community in their Nepalee dialogue and suggested further to preserve their traditions and cultures.

Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang district, who attended the event as a special guest, called upon the Gorkha youths to be proud of their rich cultural heritage and carry forward the legacy of bravery and loyalty, attached with the Gorkhas.

Arun Kr. Rana, the Chief Patron of GSSP, throwing lights on the life and contributions of Bhanu Bhakta, exhorted the Gorkha youths to emulate the ideals of the great Nepalese poet.

Chandra Thapa, President, Toplal Sharma, V/President and David Ale, GS of the society also spoke on the occasion.

Children from the Gorkha community presented colourful dance items, showcasing the rich culture of Gorkhas. The programme was attended by representatives of various social organizations of the district.