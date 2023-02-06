ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Good Samaritan act by Robin Hibu

Robin is on a short leave at his hometown Ziro from the national capital.

ZIRO-  First IPS officer from the state now posted as Special Commissioner of Police at Delhi Armed Police, Robin Hibu donated blankets to all inmates including caretaker of Grace Rehabilitation Centre here yesterday.

The rehabilitation centre is located at the premises of the Apatani Baptist Association (ABA). Besides handing over some cash amount from his own source, Robin also assured to help the inmates in getting nutritious foods from International Food Bank Organization where he is also one of the members.

This is Robin’s second visit to  Grace Rehabilitation Centre. Earlier during the day, Robin also paid a visit to Mother’s Home of Talyang Santii at Sulya, Old Ziro.

