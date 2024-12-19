ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Good Governance Week 2024 launched in Namsai

Namsai Deputy Commissioner, C R Khampa inaugurated the week-long initiative, which runs from  19 to 24 December 2024.

NAMSAI-   The launch of Good Governance Week 2024 in Namsai District began with a special camp organized in Piyong Circle, offering a range of citizen-centric services to the public. Namsai Deputy Commissioner, C R Khampa inaugurated the week-long initiative, which runs from  19 to 24 December 2024.

He highlighted the nationwide campaign “Prashasan Gaon Ki Or 2024” as a key component of the program. As part of the campaign, three special camps will be held across the district, starting in Piyong Circle, followed by Lekang Circle, and in Chongkham Circle.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner outlined the various services available at the camp, including public grievance redressal. He then urged GBs and GPCs to encourage widespread participation from the community to make the most of these services.

The event also witnessed the distribution of soil health cards and ADO, Namsai explained their importance and emphasized how these cards enable farmers to make informed decisions about soil nutrient management.

Key services offered at the camp include NCD screening, ABHA registration, PMJJBY, PMSBY, new bank account openings, birth and death certificates, income certificates, public grievance redressal, and various other departmental services.

